UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH) Shares Bought by Ellevest Inc.

Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Get Rating) by 344.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,476 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,919 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in UiPath were worth $31,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in UiPath by 96.1% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 138,692 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $1,763,000 after purchasing an additional 67,949 shares in the last quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC acquired a new stake in UiPath during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Sonnipe Ltd acquired a new stake in UiPath during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in UiPath during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $510,000. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in UiPath by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 149,229 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $2,173,000 after acquiring an additional 2,870 shares during the period. 56.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get UiPath alerts:

UiPath Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PATH opened at $14.08 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.69 and a 200 day moving average of $14.03. UiPath Inc. has a one year low of $10.40 and a one year high of $22.30.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UiPath ( NYSE:PATH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The healthcare company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $308.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.14 million. UiPath had a negative net margin of 31.02% and a negative return on equity of 15.38%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that UiPath Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of UiPath in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of UiPath from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of UiPath from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $14.50 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of UiPath from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of UiPath from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.03.

Insider Transactions at UiPath

In other news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.18, for a total transaction of $647,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,624,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,281,837.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.18, for a total transaction of $647,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,624,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,281,837.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Hitesh Ramani sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total transaction of $204,120.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 407,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,929,006.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 132,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,194,120 over the last 90 days. 31.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

UiPath Profile

(Get Rating)

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for UiPath Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UiPath and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.