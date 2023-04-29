Unilever PLC Declares Dividend of GBX 37.83 (LON:ULVR)

Unilever PLC (LON:ULVR – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, April 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of GBX 37.83 ($0.47) per share on Thursday, June 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Unilever Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of ULVR stock opened at GBX 4,436.50 ($55.41) on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 4,225.22 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 4,141.75. The firm has a market cap of £112.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,674.15, a PEG ratio of 90.76 and a beta of 0.13. Unilever has a 12-month low of GBX 3,407.50 ($42.56) and a 12-month high of GBX 4,483.25 ($55.99). The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.88.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Nelson Peltz sold 1,661,153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 4,260 ($53.20), for a total transaction of £70,765,117.80 ($88,379,065.57). Corporate insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Unilever Company Profile

ULVR has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 3,900 ($48.71) price objective on shares of Unilever in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 3,500 ($43.71) price objective on shares of Unilever in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Unilever from GBX 4,400 ($54.95) to GBX 4,600 ($57.45) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. UBS Group set a GBX 3,050 ($38.09) price objective on shares of Unilever in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,650 ($58.07) price target on shares of Unilever in a report on Thursday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 4,147.27 ($51.80).

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

