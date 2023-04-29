Unilever PLC Declares Dividend of GBX 37.83 (LON:ULVR)

Unilever PLC (LON:ULVR – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, April 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of GBX 37.83 ($0.47) per share on Thursday, June 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Unilever Trading Up 0.1 %
Shares of ULVR stock opened at GBX 4,436.50 ($55.41) on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 4,225.22 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 4,141.75. The firm has a market cap of £112.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,674.15, a PEG ratio of 90.76 and a beta of 0.13. Unilever has a 12-month low of GBX 3,407.50 ($42.56) and a 12-month high of GBX 4,483.25 ($55.99). The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.88.
Insider Activity
In other news, insider Nelson Peltz sold 1,661,153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 4,260 ($53.20), for a total transaction of £70,765,117.80 ($88,379,065.57). Corporate insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.
Unilever Company Profile
Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.
