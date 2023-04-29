United States Antimony (NYSE:UAMY) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of United States Antimony (NYSE:UAMY – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
United States Antimony Stock Performance
NYSE:UAMY opened at $0.36 on Thursday. United States Antimony has a 12 month low of $0.32 and a 12 month high of $0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 17.60, a current ratio of 18.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
United States Antimony Company Profile
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on United States Antimony (UAMY)
- How to Invest in the Top Grocery Stocks for This Year
- Array Technologies Brings Solar Flare To 2023 Earnings Forecast
- Best Bank Stocks to Invest in Ahead of Rising Interest Rates
- How to Invest in Farmland: 7 Simple Ways
- ExxonMobil Gushes To New Highs
Receive News & Ratings for United States Antimony Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Antimony and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.