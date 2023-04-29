Universal Security Instruments (NYSE:UUU) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Universal Security Instruments (NYSE:UUU – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of Universal Security Instruments stock opened at $1.99 on Thursday. Universal Security Instruments has a 12-month low of $1.50 and a 12-month high of $4.95.

Universal Security Instruments, Inc designs and markets safety products consisting primarily of smoke alarms, carbon monoxide alarms and related products. Its products include Smoke and Fire Alarms, Carbon Monoxide Alarms, Combo Smoke, CO & Gas Alarms, 10 Year Sealed Battery Alarms, Home Safety & Security, and Alarm Accessories.

