Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP) Director Acquires $16,957.62 in Stock

Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP – Get Rating) Director Natalye Paquin acquired 837 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.26 per share, for a total transaction of $16,957.62. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $350,275.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Univest Financial Stock Performance
NASDAQ UVSP opened at $20.12 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.09. The stock has a market cap of $589.31 million, a PE ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 0.89. Univest Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $20.03 and a fifty-two week high of $29.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.
Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $82.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.63 million. Univest Financial had a net margin of 21.82% and a return on equity of 10.31%. On average, equities analysts expect that Univest Financial Co. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Univest Financial Dividend Announcement
Institutional Trading of Univest Financial
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UVSP. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of Univest Financial in the fourth quarter worth $11,603,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Univest Financial by 135.9% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 200,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,227,000 after purchasing an additional 115,243 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Univest Financial in the third quarter worth $2,290,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Univest Financial by 75.6% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 177,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,645,000 after purchasing an additional 76,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Univest Financial by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,184,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,075,000 after purchasing an additional 57,760 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.26% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on UVSP. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Univest Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of Univest Financial from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Univest Financial from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday.
About Univest Financial
Univest Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions for individuals, businesses, municipalities, and non-profit organizations. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. The Banking segment includes banking services such as deposit taking, loan origination and servicing, mortgage banking, and equipment lease financing.
