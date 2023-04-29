Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP) Director Acquires $16,957.62 in Stock

Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP – Get Rating) Director Natalye Paquin acquired 837 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.26 per share, for a total transaction of $16,957.62. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $350,275.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Univest Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ UVSP opened at $20.12 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.09. The stock has a market cap of $589.31 million, a PE ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 0.89. Univest Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $20.03 and a fifty-two week high of $29.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $82.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.63 million. Univest Financial had a net margin of 21.82% and a return on equity of 10.31%. On average, equities analysts expect that Univest Financial Co. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Univest Financial Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Univest Financial

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. Univest Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 31.34%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UVSP. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of Univest Financial in the fourth quarter worth $11,603,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Univest Financial by 135.9% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 200,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,227,000 after purchasing an additional 115,243 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Univest Financial in the third quarter worth $2,290,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Univest Financial by 75.6% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 177,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,645,000 after purchasing an additional 76,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Univest Financial by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,184,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,075,000 after purchasing an additional 57,760 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on UVSP. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Univest Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of Univest Financial from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Univest Financial from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday.

About Univest Financial

Univest Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions for individuals, businesses, municipalities, and non-profit organizations. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. The Banking segment includes banking services such as deposit taking, loan origination and servicing, mortgage banking, and equipment lease financing.

