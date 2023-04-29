US Capital Advisors Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN)

Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at US Capital Advisors upped their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Equitrans Midstream in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 25th. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker now expects that the company will earn $0.15 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.10. The consensus estimate for Equitrans Midstream’s current full-year earnings is $0.46 per share. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Equitrans Midstream’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.13 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.10 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.14 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on ETRN. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Equitrans Midstream from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Equitrans Midstream from $8.00 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Equitrans Midstream in a research report on Friday, April 21st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $9.50 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Equitrans Midstream presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.00.

Equitrans Midstream Price Performance

Equitrans Midstream stock opened at $5.15 on Thursday. Equitrans Midstream has a 1 year low of $4.60 and a 1 year high of $9.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.75. The company has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.15, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.91, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13. Equitrans Midstream had a negative net margin of 18.77% and a positive return on equity of 14.20%. The business had revenue of $355.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 44.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Equitrans Midstream Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.65%. Equitrans Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently -83.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Kirk R. Oliver acquired 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.46 per share, for a total transaction of $49,140.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 39,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,584.28. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Equitrans Midstream

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Equitrans Midstream by 8.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 29,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 2,349 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Equitrans Midstream by 2.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 206,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,746,000 after purchasing an additional 4,523 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Equitrans Midstream by 141.4% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 36,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 21,372 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Equitrans Midstream in the first quarter worth $160,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Equitrans Midstream by 2.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,311,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,066,000 after purchasing an additional 29,595 shares during the period. 93.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Equitrans Midstream Company Profile

Equitrans Midstream Corp. engages in the provision of midstream services. It operates through the following segments: Gathering, Transmission, and Water. The Gathering segment includes EQM’s high-pressure gathering lines and FERC-regulated low-pressure gathering lines. The Transmission segment refers to the EQM’s FERC-regulated interstate pipelines and storage system.

Featured Articles

