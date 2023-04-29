US Capital Advisors Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at US Capital Advisors upped their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 25th. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $0.60 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.59. The consensus estimate for Enterprise Products Partners’ current full-year earnings is $2.58 per share. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Enterprise Products Partners’ Q2 2023 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.64 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.53 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.64 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.50 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.50 EPS.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

EPD has been the topic of several other reports. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enterprise Products Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.92.

Enterprise Products Partners Price Performance

Enterprise Products Partners stock opened at $26.31 on Thursday. Enterprise Products Partners has a 52 week low of $22.90 and a 52 week high of $28.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.11 billion, a PE ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 1.09.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.05. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 9.43% and a return on equity of 20.38%. The business had revenue of $13.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Enterprise Products Partners Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.40%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Aj Teague acquired 11,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.15 per share, for a total transaction of $300,542.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,491,895 shares in the company, valued at $62,671,159.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 32.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enterprise Products Partners

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MONECO Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 17,745 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 66,768 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,610,000 after purchasing an additional 4,525 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK lifted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 54,986 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 109.3% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,920 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 9,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 0.3% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 644,556 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $15,328,000 after buying an additional 1,746 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.54% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.