USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) Insider David Mulham Mulham Sells 1,138 Shares of Stock

USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA – Get Rating) insider David Mulham Mulham sold 1,138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.40, for a total value of $76,701.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $916,505.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

USANA Health Sciences Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of USNA stock opened at $66.37 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $62.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 19.58 and a beta of 0.77. USANA Health Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.61 and a 52-week high of $77.58.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.31. USANA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 15.31% and a net margin of 6.70%. The business had revenue of $227.96 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. Analysts expect that USANA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on USNA shares. StockNews.com raised USANA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of USANA Health Sciences from $52.50 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in USANA Health Sciences in the third quarter valued at about $637,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 27,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after buying an additional 1,486 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 10.6% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 20,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after buying an additional 1,946 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments grew its holdings in USANA Health Sciences by 37.6% during the third quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 28,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,612,000 after acquiring an additional 7,856 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in USANA Health Sciences by 5.9% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 16,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,000 after acquiring an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.62% of the company’s stock.

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops and manufactures nutritional, personal care and weight-management products. It operates under the following segments: USANA Nutritionals, USANA Foods, Personal Care and Skincare, and All Other. The firm’s brands include Procosa and MagneCal D. The company was founded by Myron W.

