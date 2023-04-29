Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com lowered shares of Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday morning.

VLO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on Valero Energy from $159.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Tudor Pickering downgraded Valero Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Mizuho raised their price target on Valero Energy from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Raymond James raised their price target on Valero Energy from $169.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Valero Energy from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Valero Energy currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $155.64.

Valero Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Valero Energy stock opened at $114.67 on Friday. Valero Energy has a 12 month low of $96.93 and a 12 month high of $150.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $130.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $130.17. The firm has a market cap of $42.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Valero Energy Increases Dividend

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported $8.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.24 by $1.03. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 57.11% and a net margin of 7.86%. The company had revenue of $36.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Valero Energy will post 25.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This is a boost from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 13th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.01%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VLO. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in Valero Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of Valero Energy by 2,470.0% in the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 257 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Prostatis Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 79.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment consists of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

Featured Articles

