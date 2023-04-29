Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $8.58, but opened at $8.12. Valley National Bancorp shares last traded at $8.09, with a volume of 2,808,895 shares traded.

The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.03). Valley National Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.15% and a net margin of 23.22%. The business had revenue of $490.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $520.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.69%. Valley National Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 38.94%.

Several analysts have weighed in on VLY shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Valley National Bancorp from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Valley National Bancorp from $15.50 to $14.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Valley National Bancorp from $11.50 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Valley National Bancorp from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Valley National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.21.

In other Valley National Bancorp news, Director Marc J. Lenner purchased 5,000 shares of Valley National Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.93 per share, with a total value of $54,650.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 93,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,023,813.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,707,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,039,000 after purchasing an additional 507,740 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 20,720,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,348,000 after acquiring an additional 332,118 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 11.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,600,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,425,000 after acquiring an additional 2,051,696 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 6.0% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 16,826,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,817,000 after acquiring an additional 948,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 153.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,869,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,476,000 after acquiring an additional 5,374,624 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.77% of the company’s stock.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.59. The firm has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Valley National Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Lending, Commercial Lending, Investment Management, and Corporate and Other Adjustments. The Consumer Lending segment consists of residential mortgage loans, automobile loans and home equity loans, as well as wealth management and insurance services.

