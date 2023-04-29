Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

Shares of Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $8.58, but opened at $8.12. Valley National Bancorp shares last traded at $8.09, with a volume of 2,808,895 shares changing hands.

The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.03). Valley National Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.15% and a net margin of 23.22%. The company had revenue of $490.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $520.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Valley National Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.69%. Valley National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.94%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Activity

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on VLY shares. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Valley National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on Valley National Bancorp from $15.50 to $14.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Valley National Bancorp from $11.50 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.21.

In other news, Director Marc J. Lenner bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.93 per share, with a total value of $54,650.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 93,670 shares in the company, valued at $1,023,813.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Valley National Bancorp

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 5.9% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 14,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Valley National Bancorp by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 32,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Valley National Bancorp by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 111,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 47,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after buying an additional 989 shares during the period. 54.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Valley National Bancorp Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.08.

Valley National Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Valley National Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Lending, Commercial Lending, Investment Management, and Corporate and Other Adjustments. The Consumer Lending segment consists of residential mortgage loans, automobile loans and home equity loans, as well as wealth management and insurance services.

Recommended Stories

