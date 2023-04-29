Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) Shares Bought by Ellevest Inc.

Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Get Rating) by 109.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 918 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Valvoline were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VVV. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Valvoline by 63.4% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,616 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valvoline during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Valvoline during the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Valvoline by 147.1% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Valvoline by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,723 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. 90.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Valvoline news, SVP Heidi J. Matheys sold 5,823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.25, for a total value of $205,260.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 37,159 shares in the company, valued at $1,309,854.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

VVV opened at $34.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.76 and a beta of 1.37. Valvoline Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.40 and a fifty-two week high of $37.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.72.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.06). Valvoline had a return on equity of 126.78% and a net margin of 16.71%. The business had revenue of $332.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $334.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. Valvoline’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Valvoline Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

VVV has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Valvoline in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Citigroup cut shares of Valvoline from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Valvoline from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Valvoline from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th.

Valvoline, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and supply of engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through the Retail Services segment. The Retail Services segment services the passenger car and light truck quick lube market in the US and Canada with preventive maintenance services done through company operated and independent franchise care stores.

