Varonis Systems (VRNS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.03. Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 26.29% and a negative return on equity of 23.10%. The business had revenue of $142.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.58 million. On average, analysts expect Varonis Systems to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

VRNS opened at $23.16 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.32 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 3.96 and a quick ratio of 3.96. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.37. Varonis Systems has a 1-year low of $15.61 and a 1-year high of $45.86.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 5.6% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,103 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 35.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,385 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 1.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 43,698 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after buying an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 0.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 112,981 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,371,000 after buying an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 91.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,096 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter. 90.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Varonis Systems in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Varonis Systems from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Varonis Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Varonis Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Varonis Systems, Inc engages in protecting enterprise data such as sensitive files and emails, confidential customer, patient, and employee data, financial records, strategic and product plans, and other intellectual property. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, EMEA, and Rest of the World.

