Varonis Systems (VRNS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.03. Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 26.29% and a negative return on equity of 23.10%. The business had revenue of $142.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.58 million. On average, analysts expect Varonis Systems to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Varonis Systems Trading Up 0.6 %
VRNS opened at $23.16 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.32 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 3.96 and a quick ratio of 3.96. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.37. Varonis Systems has a 1-year low of $15.61 and a 1-year high of $45.86.
Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Varonis Systems in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Varonis Systems from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Varonis Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Varonis Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.00.
Varonis Systems Company Profile
Varonis Systems, Inc engages in protecting enterprise data such as sensitive files and emails, confidential customer, patient, and employee data, financial records, strategic and product plans, and other intellectual property. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, EMEA, and Rest of the World.
