Velo3D (VLD) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Velo3D (NYSE:VLD – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 1st. Analysts expect Velo3D to post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter. Velo3D has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS and its Q1 2023 guidance at EPS.Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Velo3D (NYSE:VLD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.11). The business had revenue of $29.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.50 million. Velo3D had a net margin of 12.41% and a negative return on equity of 76.76%. On average, analysts expect Velo3D to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Velo3D Stock Up 6.4 %

VLD stock opened at $2.34 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $450.19 million, a P/E ratio of -77.97 and a beta of 2.82. The company has a current ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Velo3D has a 12 month low of $1.28 and a 12 month high of $5.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.52.

Insider Transactions at Velo3D

Institutional Trading of Velo3D

In other news, Director Matthew Joseph Walters sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.14, for a total value of $31,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 779,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,446,414.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aspen Grove Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Velo3D in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in Velo3D in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Velo3D during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Velo3D during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Velo3D during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.75% of the company’s stock.

Velo3D Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Velo3D, Inc produces metal additive three dimensional printers in the United States and internationally. The company's printers enable the production of components for space rockets, jet engines, fuel delivery systems, and other high value metal parts, which it sells or leases to customers for use in their businesses.

Featured Articles

