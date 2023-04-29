Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Shares Bought by Burney Co.

Burney Co. increased its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,639 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the quarter. Burney Co.’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Westpac Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 38.1% in the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 50,028 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,447,000 after acquiring an additional 13,809 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 7,852.1% in the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 5,805 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,676,000 after buying an additional 5,732 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 241.0% in the fourth quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,387 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $689,000 after buying an additional 1,687 shares during the period. Arjuna Capital boosted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 7,437 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,148,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 20,163 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,823,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. 90.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Vertex Pharmaceuticals

In related news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.52, for a total transaction of $865,404.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,150 shares in the company, valued at $1,330,158. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP David Altshuler sold 1,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.00, for a total transaction of $399,024.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,645 shares in the company, valued at $21,005,370. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lloyd Carney sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.52, for a total value of $865,404.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,150 shares in the company, valued at $1,330,158. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,819 shares of company stock worth $18,352,633 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.4 %

Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $340.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a current ratio of 4.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $309.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $305.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.60 billion, a PE ratio of 26.56, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.49. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52 week low of $233.01 and a 52 week high of $346.29.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 27.78% and a net margin of 37.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.18 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on VRTX. StockNews.com began coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $374.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. SVB Securities reduced their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $374.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $286.00 to $285.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $327.42.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company, which engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

