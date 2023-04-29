Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) Shares Acquired by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR – Get Rating) by 23.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,719 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,254 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp owned approximately 0.06% of Vicor worth $1,490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VICR. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Vicor by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 43,432 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,334,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Vicor by 2.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,352 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vicor by 1.0% during the third quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,022 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,480,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Vicor by 4.6% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 6,479 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Impact Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vicor by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 14,439 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $754,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. 41.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VICR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Vicor from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum cut shares of Vicor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $70.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Vicor in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vicor

Vicor Price Performance

In other Vicor news, VP Sean Crilly sold 23,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.07, for a total value of $997,931.90. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,008,527.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 31.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ VICR opened at $42.97 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.56. Vicor Co. has a 12 month low of $38.71 and a 12 month high of $82.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.55 and a beta of 1.36.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25. Vicor had a net margin of 9.30% and a return on equity of 8.25%. The company had revenue of $97.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. Vicor’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Vicor Profile

(Get Rating)

Vicor Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of modular power components. The firm provides complete power systems based upon a portfolio of patented technologies. Its products include AC-DC converters, power systems, and accessories. The company was founded by Patrizio Vinciarelli in 1981 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.

Further Reading

