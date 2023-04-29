Viper Energy Partners (VNOM) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 1st. Analysts expect Viper Energy Partners to post earnings of $0.36 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. Viper Energy Partners had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 6.38%. The company had revenue of $203.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Viper Energy Partners to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Viper Energy Partners Stock Up 3.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ VNOM opened at $29.44 on Friday. Viper Energy Partners has a 12-month low of $23.51 and a 12-month high of $36.10. The company has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 5.41 and a quick ratio of 5.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.97.

Viper Energy Partners Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. Viper Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.75%.

In other Viper Energy Partners news, Director Spencer D. Armour III acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.44 per share, with a total value of $105,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $955,118.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Spencer D. Armour III bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.44 per share, for a total transaction of $105,760.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 36,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $955,118.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Frank C. Hu bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.50 per share, with a total value of $55,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,442.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 345,100 shares of company stock valued at $10,542,983. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Viper Energy Partners

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VNOM. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 286.8% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 209,016 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $6,645,000 after purchasing an additional 154,973 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 125.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 216,610 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,779,000 after acquiring an additional 120,444 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 72.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 256,940 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $6,856,000 after acquiring an additional 108,201 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 937,911 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $25,023,000 after acquiring an additional 85,918 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 92.8% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 175,415 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,187,000 after acquiring an additional 84,433 shares during the period. 40.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VNOM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Viper Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, April 16th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Viper Energy Partners in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Viper Energy Partners presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.44.

Viper Energy Partners Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Viper Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company was founded on February 27, 2014 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

Read More

