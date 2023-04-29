Vornado Realty Trust (VNO) to Release Earnings on Monday

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 1st. Analysts expect Vornado Realty Trust to post earnings of $0.63 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.57). Vornado Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 19.25% and a positive return on equity of 3.01%. The firm had revenue of $446.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $452.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Vornado Realty Trust to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Vornado Realty Trust Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:VNO opened at $15.01 on Friday. Vornado Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $12.53 and a 52 week high of $40.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 5.03 and a current ratio of 5.03. The company has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of -7.05, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.67.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vornado Realty Trust

Vornado Realty Trust announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, April 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the real estate investment trust to buy up to 7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VNO. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 170.0% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Vornado Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $127,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 1,588.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 3,114 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 827 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in Vornado Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $208,000. 75.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VNO. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 31st. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $23.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Vornado Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.00.

Vornado Realty Trust Company Profile

Vornado Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership of office, retail, merchandise mart properties, and other real estate and related investments. It operates through the New York and Other segments. The company was founded by Steven Roth on March 29, 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

See Also

