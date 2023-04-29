W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) Shares Sold by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lowered its holdings in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 68,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 472 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $5,390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 9,375.0% in the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of W. P. Carey in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of W. P. Carey in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of W. P. Carey in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

W. P. Carey Stock Performance

WPC stock opened at $74.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $15.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.82, a P/E/G ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.57. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.76 and a 52 week high of $89.63.

W. P. Carey Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a $1.067 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This is a boost from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. This represents a $4.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.75%. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is 142.81%.

Several brokerages have commented on WPC. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of W. P. Carey from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price target on shares of W. P. Carey in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.80.

W. P. Carey Profile

W.P. Carey, Inc is an investment trust company, which engages in the commercial real estate business. It operates through the Real Estate and Investment Management segments. The Real Estate segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

Featured Stories

