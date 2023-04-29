Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) Lifted to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Wabash National (NYSE:WNC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Friday.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on WNC. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Wabash National from $17.00 to $27.50 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Raymond James lifted their target price on Wabash National from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on Wabash National from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $28.30.

Wabash National Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSE WNC opened at $25.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Wabash National has a 52 week low of $12.81 and a 52 week high of $30.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.04.

Wabash National Announces Dividend

Wabash National ( NYSE:WNC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.59. Wabash National had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 39.80%. The company had revenue of $621.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $624.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Wabash National will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 5th. Wabash National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.42%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 94,961 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.55, for a total value of $2,616,175.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 338,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,312,946.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Kevin J. Page sold 22,160 shares of Wabash National stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.15, for a total value of $601,644.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 70,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,904,138.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 94,961 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.55, for a total transaction of $2,616,175.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 338,038 shares in the company, valued at $9,312,946.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 230,249 shares of company stock valued at $6,347,724. 1.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wabash National

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WNC. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Wabash National by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 49,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after buying an additional 3,967 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Wabash National during the 3rd quarter worth $326,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wabash National by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,894,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,476,000 after purchasing an additional 170,835 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new position in shares of Wabash National in the 3rd quarter valued at about $502,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wabash National in the 4th quarter valued at about $482,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.24% of the company’s stock.

About Wabash National

Wabash National Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and market of semi-trailers, truck bodies, specialized commercial vehicles, and liquid transportation systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Trailer Products, Diversified Products, and Final Mile Products. The Commercial Trailer Products segment manufactures van and platform trailers and other transportation related equipment to customers who purchase directly from the company or through independent dealers.

