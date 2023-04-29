Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY) PT Raised to €11.50

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Citigroup to €11.50 ($12.78) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on WRTBY. Pareto Securities raised shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Danske upgraded shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wärtsilä Oyj Abp currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $10.95.

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp Trading Up 4.6 %

Shares of WRTBY opened at $2.31 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.72. Wärtsilä Oyj Abp has a 12 month low of $1.30 and a 12 month high of $2.32.

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp Increases Dividend

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp ( OTCMKTS:WRTBY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter. Wärtsilä Oyj Abp had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 6.43%. Equities analysts expect that Wärtsilä Oyj Abp will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Investors of record on Monday, March 13th were issued a $0.0159 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 10th. This is a positive change from Wärtsilä Oyj Abp’s previous dividend of $0.01. Wärtsilä Oyj Abp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.01%.

About Wärtsilä Oyj Abp

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp engages in the power business. It operates through the following segments: Wärtsilä Marine Power, Wärtsilä Marine Systems, Wärtsilä Voyage, Wärtsilä Energy, and Wärtsilä Portfolio Business. The Wärtsilä Marine Power segment focuses on a comprehensive range of engine and propulsion solutions.

