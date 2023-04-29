WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. Purchases Shares of 4,000 Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $353,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Alphabet by 1,926.9% during the third quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. now owns 18,546 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,774,000 after purchasing an additional 17,631 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 160.5% during the 4th quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 8,075 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $712,000 after buying an additional 4,975 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth about $55,305,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,240 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,997,000 after buying an additional 49,628 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgewater Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Alphabet by 3,005.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 67,503 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,457,000 after buying an additional 65,329 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 380 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.05, for a total transaction of $34,219.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,017,565. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total value of $3,349,931.34. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,580 shares in the company, valued at $7,922,966.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.05, for a total value of $34,219.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,017,565. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 100,539 shares of company stock valued at $10,209,164. Insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $107.34 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.34 and a fifty-two week high of $122.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $100.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 trillion, a P/E ratio of 23.91, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $69.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.19 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 22.84%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America increased their price objective on Alphabet from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $117.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, New Street Research began coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $118.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $130.06.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

See Also

