WEC Energy Group (WEC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, May 1st. Analysts expect WEC Energy Group to post earnings of $1.58 per share for the quarter. WEC Energy Group has set its FY23 guidance at $4.58-4.62 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance at $4.58-$4.62 EPS.Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 14.68% and a return on equity of 12.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect WEC Energy Group to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

WEC Energy Group Stock Down 0.4 %

WEC stock opened at $96.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $30.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.40. WEC Energy Group has a 52 week low of $80.82 and a 52 week high of $108.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $93.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

WEC Energy Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.96%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $109.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.40.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WEC Energy Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 337,131 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,503,000 after buying an additional 8,595 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 21,124 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,980,000 after buying an additional 815 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $394,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in WEC Energy Group by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 8,545 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $801,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.05% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

Further Reading

