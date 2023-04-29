Wedbush Weighs in on DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:DDI)

DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:DDI – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Wedbush issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of DoubleDown Interactive in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 24th. Wedbush analyst N. Mckay expects that the company will earn $0.39 per share for the quarter. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $12.25 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for DoubleDown Interactive’s current full-year earnings is $1.49 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for DoubleDown Interactive’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.43 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.65 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.47 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.80 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.47 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.96 EPS.

DoubleDown Interactive (NASDAQ:DDI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.04. DoubleDown Interactive had a negative net margin of 72.88% and a positive return on equity of 2.90%. The business had revenue of $76.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.64 million.

Shares of DoubleDown Interactive stock opened at $7.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.69. DoubleDown Interactive has a fifty-two week low of $7.41 and a fifty-two week high of $12.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.06. The company has a market cap of $393.43 million, a PE ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 0.51.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DDI. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in DoubleDown Interactive during the 3rd quarter valued at about $883,000. B. Riley Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in DoubleDown Interactive by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 3,876,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,754,000 after purchasing an additional 51,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in DoubleDown Interactive during the 2nd quarter valued at about $149,000. 9.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DoubleDown Interactive Co, Ltd. engages in the development and publishing of digital games on mobile and web-based platforms for casual players in South Korea. The company offers DoubleDown Casino, DoubleDown Classic, DoubleDown Fort Knox, and Undead World: Hero Survival games. Its games are primarily distributed, marketed, and promoted through third party platform providers.

