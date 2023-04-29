Westpac Banking Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Westpac Banking Corp decreased its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 38.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,865 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,804 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $5,177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its position in L3Harris Technologies by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 15,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,132,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in L3Harris Technologies by 278.5% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in L3Harris Technologies by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 7,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LHX opened at $195.15 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $201.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $212.43. The stock has a market cap of $37.07 billion, a PE ratio of 35.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.17. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $189.73 and a one year high of $255.10.

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.87 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.26 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 5.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is 83.36%.

LHX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $219.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Cowen cut their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Susquehanna increased their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $244.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $278.00 to $264.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $259.46.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across the air, land, sea, space, and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems, Space and Airborne Systems, Communication Systems, and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems, integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms, and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

