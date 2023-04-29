Westpac Banking Corp Grows Position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Westpac Banking Corp lifted its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,611 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $6,767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BDX. Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 67.3% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 16,623 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,311,000 after purchasing an additional 6,687 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,034 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 3,608 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $918,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the third quarter worth approximately $50,266,000. Finally, Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the third quarter worth approximately $5,269,000. 87.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

Insider Activity at Becton, Dickinson and

In other news, EVP Richard Byrd sold 1,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.60, for a total transaction of $353,260.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,023,983.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Becton, Dickinson and Stock Performance

BDX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Bank of America raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $272.44.

NYSE:BDX opened at $264.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $75.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $245.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $243.34. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a twelve month low of $215.90 and a twelve month high of $269.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $4.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.59 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.64 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.19 EPS for the current year.

Becton, Dickinson and Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.68%.

About Becton, Dickinson and

(Get Rating)

Becton, Dickinson & Co engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products. It operates through the following segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional. The BD Medical segment produces medical technologies and devices that are used to help improve healthcare delivery.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.