Westpac Banking Corp Has $7.20 Million Holdings in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Westpac Banking Corp lessened its stake in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,422 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 3,464 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Gartner were worth $7,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IT. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Gartner by 105.6% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 74 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Gartner in the third quarter worth $26,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Gartner by 4,300.0% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 88 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Gartner in the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Vienna Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gartner in the third quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on IT shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Gartner in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Gartner from $357.00 to $337.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Gartner from $358.00 to $366.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Gartner from $387.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $357.86.

Gartner Price Performance

NYSE:IT opened at $302.46 on Friday. Gartner, Inc. has a one year low of $221.39 and a one year high of $358.25. The company has a market cap of $23.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.28, a P/E/G ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $318.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $326.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The information technology services provider reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $1.13. Gartner had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 2,645.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.99 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Gartner, Inc. will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gartner

In other Gartner news, EVP Scott Hensel sold 3,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total value of $1,067,485.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,885 shares in the company, valued at $4,574,175. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Gartner news, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 16,410 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.33, for a total transaction of $5,765,325.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,148,281 shares in the company, valued at $403,425,563.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Scott Hensel sold 3,007 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total transaction of $1,067,485.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,885 shares in the company, valued at $4,574,175. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,031 shares of company stock worth $15,047,172 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Gartner Profile

(Get Rating)

Gartner, Inc is a research and advisory company, which equips business leaders with insights, advice, and tools that help build organizations. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting, and Conferences. The Research segment provides executives with objective insights and advice through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to the firm?s research experts, peer networking services, and membership programs.

