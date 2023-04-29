Westpac Banking Corp Purchases 487 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Westpac Banking Corp raised its position in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,707 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $6,612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Synopsys by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,442 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $53,905,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its stake in shares of Synopsys by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,481 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Synopsys by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 943 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Seed Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the fourth quarter worth approximately $345,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the third quarter worth approximately $653,000. 84.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Synopsys

In other news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 3,464 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.91, for a total transaction of $1,225,944.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,112 shares in the company, valued at $8,887,387.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 4,000 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.43, for a total transaction of $1,565,720.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,758 shares in the company, valued at $6,559,583.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 3,464 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.91, for a total transaction of $1,225,944.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,887,387.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,464 shares of company stock valued at $4,235,984 over the last 90 days. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Synopsys Price Performance

A number of analysts have recently commented on SNPS shares. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $420.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $424.18.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNPS opened at $371.32 on Friday. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1-year low of $255.02 and a 1-year high of $392.79. The company has a market capitalization of $56.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $371.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $341.61.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.12. Synopsys had a net margin of 18.22% and a return on equity of 16.88%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys Profile

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. The Semiconductor and System Design segment includes the EDA, IP and System Integration.

