Westpac Banking Corp Raises Holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Westpac Banking Corp increased its position in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,298 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,218 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Illumina were worth $6,935,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Illumina by 1.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,836,349 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $2,449,047,000 after purchasing an additional 181,628 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Illumina by 62.0% during the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 4,521,397 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $862,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731,169 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in Illumina by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 1,591,247 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $303,594,000 after buying an additional 27,792 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Illumina by 74.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,574,461 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $300,391,000 after buying an additional 671,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Illumina by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 923,588 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $176,211,000 after buying an additional 64,234 shares in the last quarter. 87.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Illumina news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.57, for a total value of $105,785.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,098,053.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Illumina news, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 3,917 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.06, for a total value of $779,718.02. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $573,491.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.57, for a total value of $105,785.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,098,053.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,815 shares of company stock valued at $1,974,496 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ILMN. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Illumina from $235.00 to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Illumina from $224.00 to $229.00 in a report on Wednesday. Scotiabank began coverage on Illumina in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $216.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $290.00 target price on shares of Illumina in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on Illumina from $350.00 to $296.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $253.70.

ILMN opened at $205.56 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $218.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $213.67. Illumina, Inc. has a 12-month low of $173.45 and a 12-month high of $309.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The life sciences company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 2.26% and a negative net margin of 100.92%. Illumina’s revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through the Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets fields, and enables the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

