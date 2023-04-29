Westpac Banking Corp Sells 18,862 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Westpac Banking Corp lowered its position in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 16.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,118 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 18,862 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $5,789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Devon Energy by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,770 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $909,000 after acquiring an additional 1,770 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Devon Energy by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,934 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,287,640,870,000 after acquiring an additional 5,658 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 51,481 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,167,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Mattern Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,388 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,424,858 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $149,153,000 after purchasing an additional 253,455 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Devon Energy Stock Up 2.3 %

DVN stock opened at $53.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 2.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $52.30 and a 200-day moving average of $61.04. Devon Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $44.03 and a fifty-two week high of $79.40.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The energy company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.09). Devon Energy had a return on equity of 52.20% and a net margin of 31.38%. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post 6.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a yield of 9.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Devon Energy’s previous None dividend of $0.49. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.77%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on DVN. Barclays decreased their price objective on Devon Energy from $82.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Devon Energy from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com cut Devon Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Devon Energy from $77.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.32.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Richard E. Muncrief bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $53.28 per share, for a total transaction of $532,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,973,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,173,494.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Devon Energy news, Director John E. Bethancourt acquired 3,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $53.06 per share, for a total transaction of $199,770.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 94,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,023,137.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Richard E. Muncrief acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $53.28 per share, for a total transaction of $532,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,973,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,173,494.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Devon Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Barnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.