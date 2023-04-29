Westpac Banking Corp Sells 1,944 Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Westpac Banking Corp trimmed its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 67,014 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,944 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $5,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HM Payson & Co. grew its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 3,198 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 3.8% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 4,293 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,888 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.5% in the third quarter. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,755 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 5.0% in the first quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,940 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. 89.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on HIG shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $78.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $104.00 target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.00.

In related news, EVP Robert W. Paiano sold 14,542 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.38, for a total transaction of $1,125,259.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,608,152.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, EVP Robert W. Paiano sold 14,542 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.38, for a total value of $1,125,259.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,608,152.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Amy Stepnowski sold 336 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.59, for a total transaction of $26,070.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $298,255.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 96,587 shares of company stock valued at $7,524,178 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

The Hartford Financial Services Group stock opened at $70.99 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.18 billion, a PE ratio of 13.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.85. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.17 and a 1-year high of $79.44.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68. The firm had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 18.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th were issued a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 3rd. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 31.19%.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc is an insurance and financial services company. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits, Hartford Funds, and Corporate. The Commercial Lines segment provides workers’ compensation, property, automobile, liability and umbrella coverage under several different products.

