Westpac Banking Corp Trims Stake in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Westpac Banking Corp reduced its position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 100,672 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 16,147 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $6,320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Arch Capital Group in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in Arch Capital Group in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in Arch Capital Group by 57.3% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 692 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its stake in Arch Capital Group by 54.4% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 582 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Arch Capital Group by 538.1% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 670 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. 88.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ACGL shares. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $66.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.20.

In other Arch Capital Group news, insider Nicolas Papadopoulo sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.16, for a total value of $2,104,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 759,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,319,495.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other Arch Capital Group news, insider Nicolas Papadopoulo sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.16, for a total value of $2,104,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 759,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,319,495.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider John M. Pasquesi sold 26,329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.01, for a total transaction of $1,764,306.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 756,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,702,111.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 72,143 shares of company stock valued at $4,938,291. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ACGL opened at $75.07 on Friday. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 52 week low of $41.05 and a 52 week high of $75.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $69.00 and a 200 day moving average of $62.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.46, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.72.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.22. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 18.43% and a return on equity of 17.51%. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. Arch Capital Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arch Capital Group Ltd. engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance and reinsurance lines. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Reinsurance, Mortgage, Corporate, and Other. The Insurance segment consists of insurance underwriting units which offer specialty product lines like construction and national accounts, excess and surplus casualty, lenders products, professional lines, and programs.

