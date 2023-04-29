Westpac Banking Corp Trims Stake in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Westpac Banking Corp lowered its stake in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,726 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 2,771 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $5,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LNG. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 133.3% in the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 175 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cheniere Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Cheniere Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Cheniere Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new position in Cheniere Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

Cheniere Energy Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of Cheniere Energy stock opened at $153.00 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $153.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.23. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $120.09 and a twelve month high of $182.35. The stock has a market cap of $37.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.01.

Cheniere Energy Dividend Announcement

Cheniere Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:LNG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The energy company reported $15.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.89 by $10.89. The company had revenue of $9.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.72 billion. Cheniere Energy had a negative return on equity of 488.45% and a net margin of 4.27%. Analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 16.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on LNG. Citigroup cut their price target on Cheniere Energy from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cheniere Energy in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $200.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 13th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $236.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cheniere Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $201.31.

Cheniere Energy Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc engages in liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses. It owns and operates LNG terminals, develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction projects near Corpus Christi, Texas, and at the Sabine Pass LNG terminal. The company was founded by Charif Souki in 1996 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

