Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT – Get Rating) (TSE:WPRT) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Westport Fuel Systems from $2.50 to $1.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th.

Westport Fuel Systems Stock Performance

Shares of WPRT opened at $0.74 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.65 million, a PE ratio of -3.70 and a beta of 2.43. Westport Fuel Systems has a 1 year low of $0.70 and a 1 year high of $1.60.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Westport Fuel Systems

Westport Fuel Systems ( NASDAQ:WPRT Get Rating ) (TSE:WPRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 13th. The auto parts company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $78.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.59 million. Westport Fuel Systems had a negative net margin of 10.69% and a negative return on equity of 21.49%. On average, analysts predict that Westport Fuel Systems will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WPRT. Grace & White Inc. NY increased its position in Westport Fuel Systems by 3.0% during the third quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 3,137,756 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,735,000 after buying an additional 90,000 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Westport Fuel Systems by 204.8% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 211,602 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 142,180 shares during the period. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. increased its position in Westport Fuel Systems by 423.8% during the third quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 314,288 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 254,288 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Westport Fuel Systems by 107.6% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 34,876 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 18,076 shares during the period. Finally, AWM Investment Company Inc. increased its position in Westport Fuel Systems by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 4,582,047 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,550,000 after buying an additional 750,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

Westport Fuel Systems Company Profile

Westport Fuel Systems, Inc engages in the business of engineering, manufacturing, and supplying alternative fuel systems and components for transportation applications. It operates through the following segments: Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM), Independent Aftermarket (IAM), and Corporate. The OEM segment includes designing, manufacturing, and selling alternative fuel systems, components, and electronics including the HPDI 2.0 fuel systems product and engineering services.

