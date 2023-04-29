Whitecap Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPGYF) Short Interest Update

Whitecap Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPGYF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,546,900 shares, a drop of 29.7% from the March 31st total of 12,149,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 90,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 94.0 days.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of brokerages have weighed in on SPGYF. Barclays began coverage on Whitecap Resources in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$13.50 to C$14.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$15.50 to C$16.50 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th.
Whitecap Resources Stock Up 1.3 %
Shares of OTCMKTS SPGYF opened at $7.87 on Friday. Whitecap Resources has a fifty-two week low of $5.83 and a fifty-two week high of $10.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.77.
Whitecap Resources Increases Dividend
Whitecap Resources Company Profile
Whitecap Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. The company was founded by Grant B. Fagerheim on June 3, 2008, and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.
