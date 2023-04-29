Widmann Financial Services Inc. Decreases Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Widmann Financial Services Inc. reduced its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 30.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,599 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,684 shares during the period. Chevron comprises 2.0% of Widmann Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Widmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CVX. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Chevron Price Performance

Chevron stock opened at $168.58 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $163.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $171.62. The stock has a market cap of $319.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.16. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $132.54 and a 12-month high of $189.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.14. Chevron had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 23.52%. The firm had revenue of $50.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.49 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.36 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 14.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, January 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $75.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to purchase up to 21.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on CVX. Raymond James cut their target price on Chevron from $212.00 to $208.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Chevron from $195.00 to $192.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $206.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Chevron from $179.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chevron currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chevron

In other news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 19,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $3,343,220.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,967 shares in the company, valued at $674,390. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Chevron

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.