WillScot Mobile Mini Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:WSC)

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock traders purchased 2,360 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 157% compared to the average daily volume of 919 call options.

WillScot Mobile Mini Price Performance

Shares of WillScot Mobile Mini stock opened at $45.40 on Friday. WillScot Mobile Mini has a twelve month low of $30.52 and a twelve month high of $53.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.67, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.14.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $590.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $587.95 million. WillScot Mobile Mini had a return on equity of 19.98% and a net margin of 21.32%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that WillScot Mobile Mini will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other WillScot Mobile Mini news, Director Erika T. Davis acquired 2,950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $50.65 per share, with a total value of $149,417.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $319,753.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bradley Lee Soultz bought 5,000 shares of WillScot Mobile Mini stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $50.47 per share, with a total value of $252,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $504,700. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.80% of the company's stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 5.2% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,426,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,462,000 after purchasing an additional 316,845 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 37.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,749,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,829,000 after buying an additional 1,290,938 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,292,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,908,000 after buying an additional 640,539 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 2.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,206,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,609,000 after buying an additional 112,466 shares during the period. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 46.2% during the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 3,492,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,293,000 after buying an additional 1,103,108 shares during the period. 97.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WSC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on WillScot Mobile Mini from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer increased their target price on WillScot Mobile Mini from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on WillScot Mobile Mini from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday. William Blair started coverage on WillScot Mobile Mini in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on WillScot Mobile Mini from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, WillScot Mobile Mini has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.83.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular and portable storage services. The firm offers furniture rental, transportation and logistics, storage & facilities services and commercial real estate services. It offers turnkey office space and storage solutions for temporary applications in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, health care, government, transportation, security and energy sectors.

