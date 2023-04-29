Woodward (WWD) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.77 per share for the quarter. Woodward has set its FY23 guidance at $3.15-$3.60 EPS.Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $619.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $599.88 million. Woodward had a return on equity of 8.57% and a net margin of 6.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. On average, analysts expect Woodward to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Woodward Stock Performance

NASDAQ WWD opened at $96.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.92, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $95.52 and a 200-day moving average of $96.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Woodward has a 1-year low of $79.26 and a 1-year high of $113.95.

Woodward Increases Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. This is a boost from Woodward’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.00%.

In related news, Director Ronald M. Sega sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total value of $208,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,423,656. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Charles P. Blankenship bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $97.61 per share, for a total transaction of $48,805.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,833,940.03. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald M. Sega sold 2,000 shares of Woodward stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total transaction of $208,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,423,656. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Woodward

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Woodward by 15.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,749,193 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $718,131,000 after acquiring an additional 768,984 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Woodward by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,301,811 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $425,522,000 after purchasing an additional 15,752 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Woodward by 653.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,309,248 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $223,097,000 after purchasing an additional 2,002,572 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Woodward by 41.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,134,296 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $266,595,000 after purchasing an additional 621,559 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Woodward by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 738,854 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $92,291,000 after purchasing an additional 46,362 shares during the period. 81.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WWD has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Woodward from $76.00 to $74.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Woodward in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Alembic Global Advisors raised shares of Woodward from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $111.00 to $127.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Woodward from $93.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Woodward from $106.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.20.

About Woodward

Woodward, Inc engages in the provision of control system solutions and components for the aerospace and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures and services systems and products for the management of fuel, air and combustion and motion control.

Further Reading

