Xinjiang Goldwind Science & Technology Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:XJNGF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Xinjiang Goldwind Science & Technology Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:XJNGF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,099,800 shares, a decline of 17.3% from the March 31st total of 2,537,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 699.9 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HSBC downgraded shares of Xinjiang Goldwind Science & Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th.

Get Xinjiang Goldwind Science & Technology alerts:

Xinjiang Goldwind Science & Technology Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:XJNGF opened at $0.82 on Friday. Xinjiang Goldwind Science & Technology has a one year low of $0.80 and a one year high of $1.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.96.

Xinjiang Goldwind Science & Technology Company Profile

Xinjiang Goldwind Science & Technology Co, Ltd. engages in the research and development, construction, and operation of water treatment plants mad wind turbines. It operates through the following segments: Wind Turbine Generator Manufacturing and Sales; Wind Power Services; Wind Farm Development; and Others.

Featured Articles

