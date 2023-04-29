Xinyi Solar Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XNYIF) Short Interest Update

Xinyi Solar Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XNYIF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,431,500 shares, a growth of 73.6% from the March 31st total of 2,552,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 223.8 days.

Xinyi Solar Stock Up 6.6 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:XNYIF opened at $1.12 on Friday. Xinyi Solar has a 12 month low of $0.94 and a 12 month high of $1.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.13.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Xinyi Solar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th.

About Xinyi Solar

Xinyi Solar Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, produces and sells solar glass products in the People's Republic of China, rest of Asia, North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Sales of Solar Glass and Solar Farm Business. The company offers photovoltaic power station, ultraclear patterned glasses, back glasses, and AR photovoltaic glasses.

