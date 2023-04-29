Xior Student Housing NV (OTCMKTS:XIORF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Xior Student Housing NV (OTCMKTS:XIORF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 109,800 shares, a drop of 18.3% from the March 31st total of 134,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

XIORF stock opened at C$28.50 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$28.50 and a 200 day moving average price of C$28.79. Xior Student Housing has a fifty-two week low of C$27.10 and a fifty-two week high of C$28.50.

Xior Student Housing NV is the first Belgian public regulated real estate company (RREC) specialising in the student housing segment in Belgium, the Netherlands, Spain and Portugal. Within this property segment, Xior Student Housing offers a variety of accommodation, ranging from rooms with shared facilities to en-suite rooms and fully equipped studios.

