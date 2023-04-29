Xior Student Housing NV (OTCMKTS:XIORF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Xior Student Housing NV (OTCMKTS:XIORF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 109,800 shares, a drop of 18.3% from the March 31st total of 134,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Xior Student Housing Price Performance
XIORF stock opened at C$28.50 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$28.50 and a 200 day moving average price of C$28.79. Xior Student Housing has a fifty-two week low of C$27.10 and a fifty-two week high of C$28.50.
Xior Student Housing Company Profile
