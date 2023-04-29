Xtant Medical (NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT) Research Coverage Started at Craig Hallum

Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Xtant Medical (NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the medical device company’s stock.

Xtant Medical Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT opened at $0.62 on Wednesday. Xtant Medical has a 52 week low of $0.43 and a 52 week high of $1.20. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.20 and a beta of 0.62.

Get Xtant Medical alerts:

Xtant Medical (NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 7th. The medical device company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $15.27 million during the quarter. Xtant Medical had a negative net margin of 14.64% and a negative return on equity of 27.29%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Xtant Medical

About Xtant Medical

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Xtant Medical stock. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc. ( NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT Get Rating ) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,117,910 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $805,000. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 1.03% of Xtant Medical at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.83% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc designs, and develops orthobiologics and spinal implant fixation systems to facilitate spinal fusion in complex spine, deformity, and degenerative procedures. Its products include OsteoSponge, OsteoSponge SC, OsteoSelect DBM putty, OsteoSelect Plus DBM putty, OsteoWrap, OsteoSTX, Certex Spinal Fixation System, Axle Interspinous Fusion System, and Calix.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Xtant Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xtant Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.