Yangarra Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YGRAF) Short Interest Update

Yangarra Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YGRAF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 61,100 shares, an increase of 22.4% from the March 31st total of 49,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 155,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Yangarra Resources Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of OTCMKTS YGRAF opened at $1.33 on Friday. Yangarra Resources has a one year low of $1.24 and a one year high of $3.16. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.80.

About Yangarra Resources

Yangarra Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

