Zalando SE (OTCMKTS:ZLDSF) Short Interest Update

Zalando SE (OTCMKTS:ZLDSF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,519,600 shares, a drop of 18.2% from the March 31st total of 3,079,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6,299.0 days.

Zalando Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:ZLDSF opened at $39.25 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $40.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.03. Zalando has a 12-month low of $21.81 and a 12-month high of $45.50.

Get Zalando alerts:

Zalando Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

Zalando SE engages in the provision of online fashion and lifestyle platform. It offers shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products. It operates through the following segments: Fashion Store, Offspring, and All Other Segments. The Fashion Store segment focuses on its main sales channels. The Offspring segment includes the sales channels Zelando Lounge, outlet stores, and overstock management.

Receive News & Ratings for Zalando Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zalando and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.