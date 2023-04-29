Zalando SE (OTCMKTS:ZLDSF) Short Interest Update

Zalando SE (OTCMKTS:ZLDSF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,519,600 shares, a drop of 18.2% from the March 31st total of 3,079,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6,299.0 days.
Zalando Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:ZLDSF opened at $39.25 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $40.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.03. Zalando has a 12-month low of $21.81 and a 12-month high of $45.50.
Zalando Company Profile
