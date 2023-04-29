ZoomInfo Technologies (ZI) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter. ZoomInfo Technologies has set its Q1 guidance at $0.21-$0.22 EPS and its FY23 guidance at $0.98-$1.00 EPS.Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.13. ZoomInfo Technologies had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 8.32%. The company had revenue of $301.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.80 million. On average, analysts expect ZoomInfo Technologies to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of ZI opened at $21.91 on Friday. ZoomInfo Technologies has a one year low of $20.72 and a one year high of $54.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.33. The stock has a market cap of $8.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.95, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

In other news, CEO Henry Schuck sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.28, for a total value of $28,280,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,288,001 shares in the company, valued at $347,504,668.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZI. State Street Corp boosted its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 71.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,874,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,253,000 after buying an additional 2,453,367 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $66,294,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,385,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,879,587 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,082,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,378,944,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spyglass Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 61.7% in the 4th quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC now owns 2,151,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,767,000 after purchasing an additional 820,903 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.96% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $54.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Wolfe Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target (down from $37.00) on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $43.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Truist Financial cut shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ZoomInfo Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.56.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

