Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. Forecasted to Earn Q2 2023 Earnings of $0.23 Per Share (NYSE:ZWS)

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS – Get Rating) – Analysts at KeyCorp decreased their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 25th. KeyCorp analyst J. Hammond now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.24. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Zurn Elkay Water Solutions’ current full-year earnings is $0.89 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Zurn Elkay Water Solutions’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.20 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on ZWS. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.17.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Stock Up 4.1 %

Shares of ZWS opened at $21.55 on Thursday. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions has a 52 week low of $19.29 and a 52 week high of $32.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.71, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.43.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $372.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $346.89 million. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 3.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 55.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zurn Elkay Water Solutions

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZWS. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 111,056.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,777,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,600,000 after acquiring an additional 21,758,186 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 91.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,483,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,268,000 after purchasing an additional 3,580,190 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 18.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,446,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,428,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085,426 shares during the last quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,264,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,448,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.65% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Zurn Elkay Water Solutions news, Director Thomas Christopoul sold 23,715 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.92, for a total transaction of $567,262.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 95,455 shares in the company, valued at $2,283,283.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Zurn Elkay Water Solutions news, Director Thomas Christopoul sold 23,715 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.92, for a total transaction of $567,262.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 95,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,283,283.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Craig Wehr sold 1,442 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.17, for a total value of $33,411.14. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 82,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,914,768.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,573 shares of company stock worth $633,483. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.69%.

About Zurn Elkay Water Solutions

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corp. engages in the design, procurement, manufacture, and sale of water solutions. It operates through the United States, Canada, and Rest of World geographical segments. The company is headquartered in Milwaukee, WI.

