1Spatial Plc (LON:SPA) Insider Buys £40,033.44 in Stock

1Spatial Plc (LON:SPA – Get Rating) insider Claire Milverton bought 83,403 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 48 ($0.60) per share, for a total transaction of £40,033.44 ($49,998.05).

1Spatial Price Performance

Shares of LON SPA opened at GBX 50.50 ($0.63) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £55.91 million, a P/E ratio of 5,050.00 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.64. 1Spatial Plc has a 1-year low of GBX 37 ($0.46) and a 1-year high of GBX 55 ($0.69). The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 48.59 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 48.37.

Get 1Spatial alerts:

1Spatial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

See Also

1Spatial Plc develops and sells IT software, and related consultancy and support services in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Europe, the United States, and Australia. Its products include 1Integrate for automated data validation, cleaning, transformation, and enhancement for data; 1Data Gateway, a self-service web-portal for spatial data validation, processing, and analytics; 1Integrate 3D, an automated approach to data quality, data integration and data enhancement; 1Integrate for ArcGIS, a solution that ensures the compliance of data for use across the enterprise; 1Edit, a spatial vector data editing application; and 1Generalise that automatically creates various smaller-scale data products from large-scale data sources.

Receive News & Ratings for 1Spatial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1Spatial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.