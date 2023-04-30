25,139 Shares in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Purchased by Forza Wealth Management LLC

Forza Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 25,139 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,773,000. Exxon Mobil makes up approximately 1.8% of Forza Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of XOM. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 94.1% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 39,666,941 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,463,672,000 after acquiring an additional 19,230,872 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter worth about $347,253,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 28,269,263 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,468,477,000 after purchasing an additional 3,094,957 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 70.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,546,333 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $571,557,000 after purchasing an additional 2,716,651 shares during the period. Finally, CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 8,427.5% during the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,930,117 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,907,483 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Exxon Mobil Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSE:XOM opened at $118.34 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $111.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.48. The company has a market capitalization of $480.38 billion, a PE ratio of 8.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $80.69 and a 52-week high of $119.92.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.18. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 31.25% and a net margin of 13.47%. The company had revenue of $86.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 15th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 27.45%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on XOM shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $114.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Exxon Mobil from $135.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Mizuho upped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $147.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Cowen upped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $108.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.61.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total transaction of $288,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 31,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,669,666. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.