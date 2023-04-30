2,569 Shares in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Bought by Aviance Capital Partners LLC

Aviance Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 2,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 158.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. 77.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Colgate-Palmolive Trading Up 2.4 %

NYSE CL opened at $79.80 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $74.42 and a 200 day moving average of $75.22. The company has a market capitalization of $66.26 billion, a PE ratio of 37.46, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.49. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1 year low of $67.84 and a 1 year high of $83.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.84, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Colgate-Palmolive Increases Dividend

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 317.08%. The company had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is a boost from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 90.14%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CL shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $84.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Colgate-Palmolive currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.70.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through the Oral, Personal and Home Care, and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

Featured Stories

