27,529 Shares in ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:UPRO) Bought by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:UPRO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 27,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $902,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 during the first quarter worth about $51,000. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 by 61.3% during the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 by 18.4% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 during the second quarter worth about $180,000.

ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 Trading Up 2.6 %

UPRO opened at $39.96 on Friday. ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 has a fifty-two week low of $25.94 and a fifty-two week high of $53.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.98.

ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 Profile

The ProShares UltraPro S&P500 (UPRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund provides 3x leveraged daily exposure to a market cap-weighted index of large-cap and mid-cap US companies selected by the S&P Committee. UPRO was launched on Jun 25, 2009 and is managed by ProShares.

